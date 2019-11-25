Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 47 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.

Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland

Week Date Time Number of shares Share price Purchase price (ISK) Number of shares owned by Arion bank after trade 47 18.11.2019 09:30 720,000 79.1 56,952,000 9,756,899 47 19.11.2019 09:35 670,000 78.7 52,729,000 10,426,899 47 20.11.2019 09:30 690,000 77.7 53,613,000 11,116,899 47 21.11.2019 13:42 690,000 78.7 54,303,000 11,806,899 47 22.11.2019 09:30 860,000 77.6 66,736,000 12,666,899 Week 47 Total 3,630,000 284,333,000

Buyback of SDR's on Nasdaq Stockholm

Week Date Time Number of SDR's Price per SDR Purchase price (SEK) Number of SDR's owned by Arion bank after trade 47 18.11.2019 253,949 6.2083 1,576,591 2,282,358.00 47 19.11.2019 201,157 6.1493 1,236,974 2,483,515.00 47 20.11.2019 125,733 6.1007 767,059 2,609,248.00 47 21.11.2019 138,246 6.0583 837,535 2,747,494.00 Week 47 Total 719,085 4,418,161

The transactions are carried out in accordance with the Bank's share buyback program that was announced on both stock exchanges on 31 October 2019 and initiated on the same day.

The Bank held 9,036,899 of own shares prior to the transactions but holds now 12,666,899 shares.

The Bank held 2,028,409 SDR's prior to the transactions but holds now 2,747,494 SDR's.

The Bank currently holds 0.85% of outstanding shares in the Bank.

In accordance with the buyback program a maximum of 59,000,000 shares/SDRs in total will be purchased, corresponding to 3.25% of the current issued share capital. It is planned to purchase up to 20,650,000 SDRs in Sweden, corresponding to 1.14% of the current issued capital, and up to 38,350,000 shares in Iceland, corresponding to 2.11% of the current issued capital. The total consideration for purchased SDRs shall not exceed ISK 1,575,000,000 in Sweden and 2,925,000,000 for purchased shares in Iceland (ISK 4.5 billion total). The Programs shall end when aforementioned conditions are met but no later than 17 March 2020. The CEO of Arion Bank is entitled to discontinue the Programs at any time.

The Programs will be carried out in accordance with applicable law and regulation in Iceland and Sweden, including Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), Icelandic acts on limited liability companies, No. 2/1995 and on securities transactions, No. 108/2007, and Icelandic regulation on insider information and market manipulation, No. 630/2005.

For further information please contact Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, +354 856 6760.