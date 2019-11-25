Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines seeking to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients, today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), seeking approval for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

"We have seen the significant benefit of COPIKTRA as a treatment option for patients throughout our clinical trials and experience globally," said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. "The MAA submission for COPIKTRA in Europe is an important milestone in our mission to offer new therapies to patients in need and we are committed to working effectively with the EMA through the regulatory process to bring COPIKTRA to patients in Europe."

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a commercial biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. We are driven by the strength, tenacity and courage of those battling cancer single-minded in our resolve to deliver new therapies that not only keep cancer at bay, but improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Because for us, it's personal.

Our first FDA approved product is now available for the treatment of patients with certain types of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL). Our pipeline comprises product candidates that seek to treat cancer by modulating the local tumor microenvironment. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

