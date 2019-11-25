Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905598 ISIN: GB0004536594 Ticker-Symbol: AQA 
Frankfurt
25.11.19
08:05 Uhr
3,030 Euro
+0,035
+1,17 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,065
3,165
14:46
3,080
3,135
14:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC3,030+1,17 %