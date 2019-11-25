Technavio has been monitoring the global dental biomaterials market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 342.42 million during 2020-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions. In addition, technological advances and innovations in dental biomaterials are anticipated to boost the growth of the dental biomaterials market.

Factors such as changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral health are increasing the prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases. The growth of the geriatric population has further increased the prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for biomaterials for tissue engineering and several methods of regenerative periodontal therapies, such as the use of bone graft, barrier membrane, and combined procedures for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental conditions is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Biomaterials Companies:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc operates the business across the segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers a wide range of biomaterials. Some of the products offered by the company include PARASORB RESODONT and Matrixflex.

Biomatlante SA

Biomatlante SA operates the business across segments such as Orthopaedics, Spine surgery, Dental regenerative, and Sports surgery. In'Oss and EZ Cure membrane are some of the key product offerings of the company.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. operates the business across the segments such as Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables. Xenograft bone graft material and Resorbable membranes are some of the major offerings of the company.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. operates the business across segments such as Specialty Products and Technologies, and Equipment and Consumables. Creos xenoprotect, Creos mucogain, and Allografts are some of the popular products offered by the company.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Geistlich Pharma AG operates the business across segments such as Dental, Orthopaedic, and Medical. Hospitals and dental clinics are the key customers of the company. Bio-Oss, Bio-Gide, and Fibro-Gide are some of the major offerings of the company.

Dental Biomaterials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Bone grafts

Membranes and tissue regeneration products

Dental Biomaterials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

