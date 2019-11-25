Global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Grow to USD 5.47 Billion by 2028 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of unmanned platforms have opened multiple opportunities across the Defense and Commercial arena. However, the abuse of the UAV technology has given rise to the Counter- UAV technology. In a typical defense environment, the missile defense system is capable of preventing any unmanned platform from entering the restricted airspace, however the cost incurred does not justify its usage. The projectiles used by the C-UAV system are cost effective compared to the missile defense system, which is also one of the key drivers of the platform.

The Counter- UAV Market is estimated at around USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 5.47 Billion by 2028. The cumulative market is expected to surpass USD 32 Billion. The C-UAV market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of around 13%. The Ground Based Platforms are expected to continue its dominance in the market, these include both the fixed platforms and vehicle mounted platforms.

Scope

The study period of the report "Counter- Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle- Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" is from 2018-2028, and the forecast period of the report is from 2020-2028.

The report is aimed at:

Analyzing the key trends in the market, these include the key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape this market in the forecast period.

Understanding the key technologies which are expected to impact this market during the period 2020-2028, maturation of these technologies could push a few existing technologies to redundancy.

A detailed analysis of the software interfaces have been covered in detailed in the report.

Top ten countries have been analyzed, the key regulations in these countries have also been covered in the same section.

A detailed coverage of the PEST and Porter's five forces in the Counter- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

The Opportunity Analysis chapter highlights the high growth market segments across the C-UAV market.

The market forecast segment-wise and understand the high potential markets.

Understanding the various scenarios and its impacts in the C-UAV market.

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Region, Technology, Platform, End User and Interdiction

Region Wise Segmentation:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

ROW

By Technology

Electronic

Kinetic

Others

By End User

Defense

Homeland Security

Commercial

By Platform

Ground

Hand Held

UAV Based

By Interdiction

Detection and Tracking

Countermeasure

Who is this report for?

Commercial C-UAV Manufacturers: The report would be helpful for the commercial C-UAV manufacturers to understand the current market potential and the future market growth.

Defense Manufacturers: The defense C-UAV manufactures can benefit from this report to understand the market potential in the defense segment and the key trends which are expected to govern this segment during the forecast period.

Financial Institutions: The financial institutions, including banks can use this report to evaluate their future investments in the C-UAV market.

C-UAV Designers: The report would help the C-UAV designers to understand the key technologies that are expected to shape the market in the forecast period.

Department of Defense: The Department of Defense and its affiliated organizations could use this report to get an in-depth perspective of the C-UAV market.

Decision Makers: The decision makers in the organization could use this report as a foundation to plan their future business decision.

Reasons to buy

The report titled Global Counter- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle- Market and Technology Forecast to 2028 would help the new entrants and the existing players in the market to understand the key market trends.

The key market drivers, restraints and challenges of the C-UAV market are covered in detailed in the market analysis chapter.

The Porter's Five Forces Model and the PEST Analysis are covered in detailed in the report. This could be of help to the new entrants into this market.

The technology chapter would be of help to companies considering future R&D investments in this market.

The report can be used by the strategy formulation teams of C-UAV companies to build their long-term forecast.

The sales team can use the market forecast chapter to plan their sales campaigns and focus areas.

The sales teams can also use this report to understand the key market players across countries, the report has covered most of the manufacturers in the C-UAV market.

The Opportunity Analysis chapter covers the key sub segments which have been identified as the high growth segments in this market.

The company related information like financials, latest news, contracts and SWOT are covered in detailed for around 10 companies and a short description is covered for around 30+ companies.

