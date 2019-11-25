Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---