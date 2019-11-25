Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T84J ISIN: US1591791009 Ticker-Symbol: CDL 
Frankfurt
25.11.19
08:00 Uhr
8,100 Euro
+0,050
+0,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,150
8,300
14:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHANNELADVISOR
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION8,100+0,62 %