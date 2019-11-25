Safe-T Group Ltd. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

The Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, California, December 10th-12th, 2019

Tuesday, December 10 at 10:20 AM

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET)(TASE:SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, is pleased to announce that Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, will be presentation on Tuesday, December 10 at 10:20 AM, at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event.

As the world becomes much more digital and global, organizations are opening up their network and internal applications to the outside world (e.g. employees, customers, business partners, 3rd party vendors, mobile, IOT etc.), much more than in the past. But while the extent of external parties is ever growing and evolving, the common methods used for providing external parties access, have stayed the same, sharing one common flaw - these methods provide access before the authentication phase, essentially exposing the organization's services to both trusted and untrusted users.

Safe-T's Secure Application Access introduces an evolution in the way organizations grant secure access to their services. Built on Safe-T's Software Defined Perimeter technology and reverse-access patent, Safe-T's solution offers organizations of all size the ability to provide a true, secure and transparent access to internal applications and data.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Safe-T's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SFET.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NADSAQ, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T Group's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T Group's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T Group's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T Group, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T Group's SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T Group, visit www.safe-t.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Karin Tamir

Phone: +972-9-866-6110

Address: 8 Aba Even Street, Herzliya Pituach, Israel

Email: Karin.tamir@safe-t.com

