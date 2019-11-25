Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has expanded it's Beaver-Lynx nickel project by 6,040 hectares (ha) through staking and the buyout of eight properties (claims) held by third-parties. The Beaver nickel-cobalt property has increased to 7,528 ha from 4,250 ha; Lynx is now 12,662 ha, up from 9,900 ha. The new ground covers nickel occurrences and prominent gravity anomalies that may be related to local mineralization.

"The enlarged properties provide us the most significant nickel exploration targets in the region based on available data," comments John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines. "The larger land position also gives the project greater scale to create a more attractive exploration and development opportunity. We look forward to developing exploration plans for the project."

Beaver-Lynx Project Location Map





To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/50040_678da133445b19af_001full.jpg

About the Beaver-Lynx Nickel Project

The Beaver-Lynx properties, respectively 7,528 ha and 12,662 ha, are prospective for large, bulk-tonnage sulphide nickel deposits. The properties are located in the infrastructure-rich Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia, 15 kilometres (Beaver) to 30 kilometres (Lynx) from the Gibraltar mine, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. Widespread nickel found at both properties - including drilling at Beaver and rock sampling at Lynx - indicates the properties could host significant nickel deposits with credits for cobalt and other minerals. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the properties with no royalties. For further information visit www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of advanced mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Beaver and Lynx sulphide nickel properties in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper VMS property in southwestern British Columbia. Inomin also holds 100% of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE). Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

Inomin Director L. John Peters, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

