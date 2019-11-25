

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. food and health regulators including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, Food and Drug Administration or FDA, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS warned consumers against romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region. The public health alerts follow an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak associated with romaine lettuce.



The agencies advised consumers not to eat and retailers not to sell any romaine lettuce products, including wraps, sandwiches, prepackaged salad, salad kits, or other products, if they are labeled as grown in Salinas.



They also urged consumers not to eat any salad products identified in a recent recall by Missa Bay, LLC following the reporting of E. coli illness.



The consumers are advised to throw away any romaine lettuce products if there are no information about the harvest region or it does not indicate that it has been grown indoors.



All those who purchased romaine lettuce products are advised to wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where these products were stored.



It was on November 21 that Missa Bay recalled over 75 thousand pounds of salad products across 22 states noting that the romaine lettuce ingredient might be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.



CDC then noted that the E. coli outbreak that sickened around 17 people at that time was possibly after consuming Missa Bay's packaged salad kit Ready Pac Foods Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad.



In a test conducted by the Maryland Department of Health, after ill people in the state reported eating the affected salad, romaine lettuce was found to be positive for E. coli O157:H7.



E. coli O157:H7 is a Shiga toxin-producing bacterium, which is deadly and can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. The usual treatment is vigorous rehydration and other supportive care.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX