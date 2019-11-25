

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer lost his job after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper lost confidence in him over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL demoted for misconduct.



'Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher,' a statement by Defense Department Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman showed.



It was the culmination of a series of developments triggered earlier this month by a presidential pardon for Special Warfare Operator Edward R. Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes.



On November 15, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the promotion of Gallagher to the grade of E-7, the rank he held before he was tried and found not guilty of nearly all of the charges against him.



Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was charged with murdering an Islamic State captive and randomly shooting civilians in Iraq in 2017.



Before the prosecution, he had been selected for promotion to Senior Chief, awarded a Bronze Star with a 'V' for valor, and assigned to an important position in the Navy as an instructor.



Although he was later acquitted on all of the most serious charges, he was stripped of these honors as he awaited his trial and its outcome. Trump later reinstated his rank.



But Navy leaders last week notified Gallagher that he would face a disciplinary review, which may lead to him losing his membership of the Seals. Trump was against this.



On Friday, Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley spoke with Trump regarding Gallagher's case.



'Secretary Esper learned that Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House - contrary to Spencer's public position - to restore Gallagher's rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin,' the DOD said in the statement. 'When recently asked by Secretary Esper, Secretary Spencer confirmed that despite multiple conversations on the Gallagher matter, Esper was never informed by Spencer of his private proposal.'



Esper on Sunday said he was deeply troubled by Spencer's conduct. 'Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.'



Esper has proposed to the President that Kenneth Braithwaite, current U.S. Ambassador to Norway, who is a retired Navy Rear Admiral, be considered as a replacement for Esper as the next Secretary of the Navy.



Esper will meet with Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modley and the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday Monday morning to discuss the way ahead.



The Pentagon says Esper's position with regard to UCMJ, disciplinary, and fitness for duty actions has always been that the process should be allowed to play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties.



Esper has directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin. In a Twitter post Sunday, Trump confirmed the news of Gallagher's removal. He said he was not pleased with the way Gallagher's trial was handled by the Navy.



He also cited another reason for firing Gallagher, 'Large cost overruns from past administration's contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction'.



According to CNN, Spencer was subjected to disciplinary action not for failing to carry out Trump's wishes, but for sidestepping his own chain of command and presenting his proposal direct to the White House, which is contrary to U.S. military policy.



