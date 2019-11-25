

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) said Monday that it has appointed Carolina Dybeck Happe, who is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of A.P. Moller-Maersk, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE, effective in early 2020.



Dybeck Happe will replace Jamie Miller who is leaving GE.



Ms. Dybeck Happe spent 16 years at Assa Abloy, including seven as Chief Financial Officer. she is also an accomplished director in the energy and electrical equipment industries, serving on the Boards of Directors of E.ON and Schneider Electric.



Separately, A.P. Moller - Maersk confirmed that its Chief Finance Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe has accepted another opportunity outside of the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX