Technavio has been monitoring the global human vaccine market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 14.78 billion during 2018-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005370/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global human vaccine market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Human Vaccine Market Analysis Report by ROA (Oral, Intramuscular, Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intranasal), Vaccine Type (Live attenuated, Inactivated, Sub-unit, and Toxoid vaccine), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA)".

The market is driven by the increase in investments in the vaccines segment. In addition, increase in strategic alliances and M&As are anticipated to boost the growth of the human vaccines market.

Companies across the world are making significant investments in the development of new vaccines. This is helping manufacturers reduce product and process complexities and maintain aggressive timelines for vaccine development and lifecycle management. This is fueling the development of a wide variety of vaccines. For instance, in 2018, a UK based synthetic biology company announced to fund $10 million for the development of vaccines for chlamydia, C. difficile, and enteric fever. Therefore, high investment in the development of new vaccines, will drive the growth of the global human vaccine market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Four Human Vaccine Companies:

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Some of the key offerings of the company include BEXSERO, MENVEO, FLUARIX/FLULAVAL, SHINGRIX, CERVARIX, INFANRIX/PEDIARIX, BOOSTRIX, and ROTARIX.

Merck

Merck operates the business across segments such as pharmaceutical, animal health, healthcare services, and alliances. Some of the key offerings of the company include GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9, PNEUMOVAX 23, ProQuad, M-M-R II, VARIVAX, RotaTeq, ZOSTAVAX, and Hepatitis vaccines.

Pfizer

Pfizer operates the business across segments such as Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health. PREVNAR 13 is one of the key offerings of the company.

Sanofi

Sanofi operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Some of the key offerings of the company include Polio/pertussis/Hib Vaccines, Influenza vaccines, Meningitis/Pneumonia Vaccines, Adult Booster Vaccines, and Dengvaxia.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Vaccine ROA Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Oral

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Human Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Live attenuated

Inactivated

Sub-unit

Toxoid vaccine

Human Vaccine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Global therapeutic vaccines market by type (cancer vaccines, infectious diseases vaccines, neurological diseases vaccines, autoimmune diseases vaccines, and other diseases vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market Global Zika virus market by product (acetaminophen and other NSAIDs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005370/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/