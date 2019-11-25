

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) announced Monday the appointment of Yumin Liu as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective December 4, 2019. Liu succeeds Shelley Xu, who served as CEO since July 2019 and left ReneSola to pursue other opportunities.



Liu brings to ReneSola more than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology. Most recently, Liu served as Vice President of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar.



Additionally, ReneSola also appointed Ke Chen to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Chen will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Xiaoliang Liang, who had served as CFO since June 2018 also left ReneSola to pursue other opportunities.



The company also said it will move its corporate headquarters to Stamford, Connecticut, USA, with both Liu and Chen being based in the new U.S. headquarters. This will help the company focus on global markets, and its U.S. stock listing.



These changes are part of the company's multi-year transformation from a China-centric module manufacturer into a global solar power developer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX