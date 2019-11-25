BioLargo reported combined annual revenue growth of 93% across all business units in Q319 to $0.53m. Both Odor-No-More and BioLargo Engineering Science and Technology (BLEST) divisions are expected to generate positive cash flow by YE19 or H120. Of note, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed, possibly opening access to a new market, and positive results from BLEST's PFAS-removal device was reported. Additionally, 510(k) market clearance was granted for the Clyra Wound Irrigation Solution.

