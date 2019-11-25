

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCARPA North America, Inc. recalled a total of 5,400 units of Maestrale RS and Maestrale men's ski boots for possible fall hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. These include about 1,200 units sold in Canada.



The company said the shell of the ski boots can crack and result in a fall, posing a risk of injury to the consumer.



The recall involves Fall 2017 orange color Maestrale and black color Maestrale RS men's ski boots of sizes between 24.5 and 32. The 'SCARPA' name is written on lower-outside shell and 'Maestrale' model name on upper/outside cuff of both the models.



SCARPA said it has received 605 reports of boot shells cracking. However, it is yet to receive any reports of injuries involving the recalled ski boots.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot to receive a free boot shell repair.



The ski boots were made in Italy by Calzaturificio S.C.A.R.P.A. S.P.A. and imported to the U.S. by Boulder, Colorado-based SCARPA North America Inc.



They were sold at authorized SCARPA dealers and outdoor stores across the U.S. and online at www.scarpa.com from August 2017 through August 2019 for $700 for the Maestrale model and $800 for the Maestrale RS model.



