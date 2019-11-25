Technavio has been monitoring the global luxury yacht market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by 259 units during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increase in recreational tourism. In addition, the use of advanced materials is anticipated to further boost the growth of the luxury yacht market.

Many European countries are encouraging tourism by enabling duty-free shopping on luxury goods. In addition, the natural landscape of countries such as Greece, Spain, France, and Italy attracts a significant number of international tourists every year, especially from the affluent segment of the population. These countries are also the most preferred destinations for business events and meetings, during which luxury yachts are leased. Therefore, the increase in recreational tourism is expected to positively influence the growth of the global luxury yacht market.

Major Five Luxury Yacht Companies:

Amels

Amels provides limited edition yachts, custom-made facilities, and refit services for design engineering, interior, exterior, and paintwork. The company offers a wide range of luxury yachts. YS 5009, YS 6911, and YS 9016 are some of the key offerings of the company.

Azimut Benetti

Azimut Benetti has a group of facilities where it builds yachts and mega yachts. It also provides services for refit and repair under its service division. Under the brand name Benetti, the company offers semi-displacement and displacement mega yachts.

Feadship

Feadship designs, builds, and provides yacht charter services It also offers refitting services and provides after-sales service for the yachts sold by the company. The company offers a wide range of luxury yachts that include Lonian, Project 1007, Sherpa, Valoria.

ISA Yachts

ISA Yachts offers a wide range of products through its projects such as GRANDTURISMO, Classic, and SPORT. M/Y OKTO, M/Y KOLAHA, and M/Y MARY-JEAN II are some of the key offerings of the company.

OVERMARINE GROUP

OVERMARINE GROUP operates the business across product ranges such as Long range yachts, Fast displacement yachts, and Maxi open yachts. The company offers a range of luxury yachts such as long range, fast displacement, and maxi open yachts.

Luxury Yacht Propulsion Outlook (Units, 2018 2022)

Motor yachts

Sail yachts

Luxury Yacht Regional Outlook (Units, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

