EGF Theramed Health Corp.: EGF Theramed Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF) (the "Company) The company would like to provide the following updates: The annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019 have been filed and the company has informed the securities commission and confirming the requirements to file its annual financial statements have been satisfied in order to have the current Cease Trade Order lifted or revoked. The Company received notice for termination due to being in default of over $3.8 million in working capital commitments (as at September 2019) towards funding of the transaction for the joint venture with the private corporation ("PrivCo") holding a patent for an excipient carrier system that allows for the controlled released and solubility of non-soluble Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's). Under the terms of the agreement in the event of default the company would forfeit its initial deposit The company is pleased to announce that it has negotiated the return to treasury of all 100,000 shares issued in connection with the transaction. The Company has also signed a notice of termination of the outstanding Veri-Medical Systems Corp. Agreement prior to closing and does not have any further obligations related to this previously pending transaction. The Company has dissolved its current Scientific Advisory Board and wishes to thank its members and wish them the best in their future endeavours. The Company looks towards focusing on developing products, technologies, and diagnostic tools focused on personalized medical care system with the overall goal of improving health and elevating the human condition. EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION Contact: C.K. Cheung, CEO

About EGF THERAMED HEALTH

(CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corporation - is a technology company focused in the healthcare and life sciences sector to develop a personalized healthcare system. The company through its subsidiaries has assets and technologies involved in extracting and purifying botanical extracts, creating formulations through its key scientists, and with its medical device technology monitoring capabilities. EGF Theramed's unique combination of technologies may allow it to be the first to be able to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "Natural Products Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of natural products on your cardiovascular system.

