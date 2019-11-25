Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N690 ISIN: CA09075M1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6OTA 
Tradegate
21.11.19
17:50 Uhr
0,146 Euro
-0,004
-2,68 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOME GROW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOME GROW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,142
0,195
14:14
0,146
0,199
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOME GROW
BIOME GROW INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOME GROW INC0,146-2,68 %