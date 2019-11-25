Global Cyber Insurance Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 14 Billion With a CAGR of 28% During 2016 - 2022 Forecast Period - Valuates Report

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Despite comprehensive cybersecurity measures being introduced to prevent and mitigate cyber-attacks, losses arising from security breaches continue to affect organizations profit margins.

Increasing awareness of cyber risk among high-ranking executives and cyber-related losses are driving market growth. It is also likely that the introduction of data security regulations in emerging nations will drive the market as well. Cyber insurance and reinsurance companies took this opportunity to achieve high margins.

The size of the cyber insurance market is anticipated to attract $14 billion by 2022, showing a 28 per cent CAGR during the 2016-2022 forecast period.

The cyber insurance market is segmented on the basis of company size, sector, and geography. Companies are classified as very small ($2.5 million to $99 million), small ($100 million to $299 million), medium-sized ($300 million to $1 billion) and large ($1.1 billion and above) companies. Large companies, among others, pay higher premiums for cyber-liability plans. Various verticals of the industry covered in this study include healthcare, retail, financial services, IT & services, and others (business, energy, education, government, manufacturing).

Due to the rapidly increasing incidence of cybercrimes, digital fraud, threats and data breaches, the Internet and online risk management has become one of the top priorities for businesses.

Trends Influencing Cyber Insurance Market Share

Increasing number of cyberattacks

Rising cyber awareness among high-ranking executives.

Region Wise Cyber Insurance Market Analysis

While the Asia-Pacific cyber insurance market is in its infancy, growth in awareness of cyber risk along with the implementation of data breach legislation drives the Asia-Pacific market.

cyber insurance market is in its infancy, growth in awareness of cyber risk along with the implementation of data breach legislation drives the market. Data breach legislation laws have already been adopted by South Korea and Australia , while other countries such as China , India , Malaysia , and Indonesia are currently preparing suitable bills. This is expected to lead to an increase in demand for cyber insurance policies.

and , while other countries such as , , , and are currently preparing suitable bills. This is expected to lead to an increase in demand for cyber insurance policies. Asian countries rising prominence in the global economy has drawn the government's attention and pressured these emerging economies to strengthen their cybersecurity. This allowed cyber insurance providers to potentially take advantage of the opportunity by providing risk plans and selling cyber services to improve industry protection strategies.

The demand in North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2018. The region's growth can be attributed to the presence of leading players

Potential Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes an analysis of the various market segments to provide insights on the dynamics.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation

The global cyber insurance market is segmented by company size, industry verticals, and geography.

BY COMPANY SIZE

Very Small companies ( $2.5 Million to $99 Million )

to ) Small-sized companies ( $100 Million to $299 Million )

to ) Medium-sized companies ( $300 Million to $ 1Billion )

to ) Large companies ( $1.1 Billion and Above)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Healthcare

Retail

Financial Services (BFSI)

Information Technology and ServicesOthers (Utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Construction, and Transportation)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia



Singapore



South Korea



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key players in the value chain

American International Group, Inc.

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

XL Group Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Munich Re Group

Lloyd's

Lockton Companies, Inc.

AON PLC

BitSight Technologies

Security Scorecard

Pivot Point Risk Analytics

Quadmetrics, Inc.

Bin Insurer Holding, LLC

Beazley Plc.

Others

