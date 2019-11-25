Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10, 2019

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, has been invited to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Eve nt being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Sigma Labs CEO John Rice will host one-on-one meetings held throughout the day on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and is scheduled to present as follows:

12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 5 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/sglb/

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please log-in via the link provided in your invitation or contact your LD Micro representative. You may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

PrintRite3D is Sigma Labs' patented in-process quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, providing real-time melt pool analytics. The software uniquely leverages thermal signatures to monitor the quality of each product part in the production process, layer by layer and in real-time, allowing operators to correct or stop production of a defective part - resulting in reduced error rates and higher yields. The software is currently being evaluated by tier-1 aerospace and OEM partners worldwide.

About the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50M-$300M to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. The index is market cap weighted and is comprised of 996 stocks in the U.S. and Canada. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Wakefield

Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

212-805-3021

jwakefield@rubensteinpr.com

www.rubensteinpr.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567719/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-the-12th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event-on-December-10-2019