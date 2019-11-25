Finjan Holdings, Inc.: Finjan to Present at the LD Micro Main Event

EAST PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), a pioneer in cybersecurity, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11th at 9:20 AM PST / 12:20 PM EST. Mr. Phil Hartstein, Chief Executive Officer and Jevan Anderson, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Finjan's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/FNJN.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established more than 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies used to proactively detect previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Vanessa Winter | Director of Investor Relations, Finjan Holdings

Valter Pinto | KCSA Strategic Communications

(650) 282-3245 | investors@finjan.com

