San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMCE) ("SMC" or the "Company"), a provider of wireless communications services, digital content and media distribution solutions, is pleased to announce that White Hat Vision, LLC ("White Hat"), soon to be acquired by SMC, filed its fourth patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

The fourth patent, USPTO application number USSN 16/589,865, covers system and method for securely retrieving and transmitting digital packets using peer-to-peer distribution. This patent, capstone for the distribution system, focuses on users sharing content while still protecting against piracy by providing the system with customer information to further enhance user experience. White Hat has requested fast tracking application approval process.

On November 4, 2019, SMC announced it executed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of White Hat and its first patents licensee, Texas-based Song1, LLC ("Song1"). White Hat owns three patents that address protection against digital cyber theft across any application used to transfer data packets. The three patents, referred to as the Marshall Digital Security ("MDS"), once embedded securely in any digital transporting environment, functions transparently and strategically removes portions of a digital content packet (referred to as Fragments) rendering it to a stealth-like transmission and thereby making the rest of the packet content (referred to as Segments) useless in case of unauthorized access. Once a packet reaches its destination, the Fragments and Segments are merged together to deliver the digital content as intended to. MDS patents can be embedded in solution offerings to any deemed sensitive environment including government, healthcare, banking, research, 3D printing, media, and gaming. The need for protection against worldwide cyber extraction renders itself to the MDS stealth technology. In addition to licensing its patents, White Hat intends to vigorously pursue infringements on any of its patents. The full texts of the three patents are available on USPTO's website www.uspto.gov, patent numbers 8,719,946; 9,576,114; and 10,078,737.

Rick Bjorklund, SMC's Chairman and CEO, commented: "Further to our press releases dated November 4th and 6th, 2019 highlighting our goals, efforts and commitments to grow our company organically and thru acquisitions, we are on the right track to deliver on our vision for the benefits of SMC shareholders. Upon approval of the fourth patent, our go-to-market strategy and intellectual property portfolio would be significantly enhanced. As at 11/22/2019, our total issued and outstanding common shares are 347,000,000 representing 222,000,000 restricted shares and 125,000,000 unrestricted shares (all figures are approximate). The public float is around 75,000,000 shares."

About White Hat Vision LLC

White Hat Vision, LLC is a developer, marketer and licensor of technology solutions built around three patents, referred to as the Marshall Digital Security ("MDS"), that address digital content piracy and cyber theft. MDS targets a number of industries including but not limited to Internet and mobile transmission content, including government, healthcare, banking, research, SCATA, energy, media, and gaming. The MDS patents were developed by Mr. Marvin Marshall (https://www.linkedin.com/in/marshallmarvin) and his team of intellectual marvels. Prior to inventing the MDS patents, Mr. Marshall invented the PrePaid Phone Card technology (which he was awarded three U.S. patents). Prior to inventing the PrePaid Phone technology, Mr. Marshall invented a new mathematical method specifically for precisely balancing Dairy Ration Formulations. Also, he created a companion Dairy Management software program. This invention was highly successful and Mr. Marshall gained over 4,000 clients in the U.S., Mexico and South Africa. Available nationally documented articles featuring Mr. Marshall's inventions and technologies are Time Magazine - 1978, Tampa Tribune - 1990, TeleCard World - 1998 and the Wall Street Journal (Breakout Section) December 7, 1998.

About Song1, LLC

Song1, LLC is a developer, marketer and provider of recorded music streaming services that has licensed MDS's patents. Song1 has embedded MDS's patents in its product offerings to create more secure, faster and better commercial streaming experience. Song1 offers its services on a monthly subscription basis. Song1 plans to expand its secure streaming services by building complementary products and/or license the core technologies to other streaming service providers. For more information, please visit us at (www.song1.com).

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC Entertainment Inc. is a provider of wireless communications services, digital content, and media distribution solutions. Our multi-discipline revenue approach includes providing media and wireless internet service to under-served markets by acquiring under-capitalized WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers). With our recent acquisition of FiberSKY Networks, Inc., FiberSKY's primarily design concept involves the Digital Dome designs of a hybrid Internet of Things (IoT)-based broadband network system called FiberSKY. This unique proprietary design is capable of utilizing multiple technologies for the enhancement of deploying the "last mile" of advanced high speed services to residential and commercial customers. The FiberSKY system incorporates multiple technologies such as power lines, fiber optics, licensed and unlicensed wireless frequencies and existing telecom-owned broadband back haul networks to produce an efficient and scalable broadband connection. For more information, please visit us at www.smcemedia.com, and www.fiberskynetworks.com.

Contact:

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

info@smcemedia.com

