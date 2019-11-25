Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJT8 ISIN: BMG2161E1113 Ticker-Symbol: KG0A 
Frankfurt
25.11.19
08:19 Uhr
0,079 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,079
0,111
16:09
0,078
0,111
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD0,0790,00 %