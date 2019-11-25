Pearl Adventure Holdings Ltd.: PEARL ADVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD. Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl Adventure Holdings Ltd. ("Pearl" or the "Company"), recently incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, will acquire 100% of Pearl Investment Group Limited (Bahamas), which has operated Pearl Island Bahamas ("Pearl Island") since June 2015 with strong growth and cash flow.



Pearl Island

Pearl Island provides daily shore excursions servicing cruise liner guests from the world's leading cruise liner companies including Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line Corp, AIDA, TUI Cruises & COSTA Cruises, Azamara Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Phoenix Reisen (MS Artania), Plantours Kreuzfahrten (MS Hamburg), Saga Cruises and Ponant, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

Regulated Public Listing of the Company

The Company is seeking admission on a regulated stock exchange as part of the Company's growth strategy and also to raise capital post admission to fund additional island acquisitions to be developed following the expertise gained from Pearl Island and to increase transfer boats in addition to the two currently owned. CIC Capital Ltd. (https://www.ciccapital.com) has been appointed to provide advisory services in its application of a regulated listing and other corporate actions at a fixed cost of US$130,000. CIC Capital Ltd. has also agreed to fund the majority advisory services on a fixed cost basis in return for US$400,000 common shares of the Company.

About Pearl Adventure Holdings Ltd.

The vision of Pearl Adventure Holdings Ltd. is to replicate the success of Pearl Island Bahamas in other unique places in the world, always ensuring a truly authentic experience whatever the location.

For further information on Pearl visit the Company's website www.pearlislandbahamas.com

or Email: info@pearlislandbahamas.com