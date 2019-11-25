ABCO Energy, Inc.: ABCO Energy Announces Completion of Commercial Solar Project

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / ABCO Energy, Inc, (OTC PINK:ABCE): On November 12 ABCO announced that all inspections were passed and that the company has completed the construction of a $345,000 Tucson apartment complex solar project serving 60 families. The conclusion of this project will be reported as revenue in the fourth quarter in our year-end Form 10K for 2019. This is our second large apartment complex completed this year with the first comprising a 72 unit apartment complex for $950,000 completed in May of 2019.

ABCO Energy sold, arranged financing, engineered and constructed this project over the past few months. Since 2017, ABCO has completed nearly $5,000,000 in commercial projects that were reported on our financial statements using the "percentage of completion method for accounting" which places the revenue in different periods when large projects are completed over several months. "We expect to complete two more commercial projects this year," said Mike Mildebrand, President. "ABCO will also complete several more residential jobs making 2019 a good year for all of us and this project is one good example".

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service.

Safe Harbor Statement

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Michael Mildebrand Email: info@abcoenergy.com

