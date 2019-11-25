

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the modest pullback seen last week, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 70 points.



The markets may benefit from continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted 'negative' media reports and said the economic superpowers are 'very close' to a phase one deal.



China also remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the United States, the state-backed Global Times said on Twitter.



President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have also recently made positive comments about a potential trade deal despite reports of complications arising that could delay the agreement until next year.



News on the merger-and-acquisition front may also generate positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.



Shares of The Medicines Company (MDCO) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Swiss drugmaker Novartis for $9.7 billion or $85 per share in cash.



Jeweler Tiffany (TIF) is also likely to see initial strength after agreeing to be acquired by France's LVMH for $16.2 billion or $135 per share in cash.



Discount broker Charles Schwab (SCHW) also reached an agreement to acquire rival TD Ameritrade (AMTD) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $26 billion.



Nonetheless, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.



A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders, and personal income and spending in the coming days.



After moving mostly lower in recent sessions, stocks turned in a lackluster performance during trading last Friday. The major averages showed a lack of direction but managed to end the session modestly higher.



The Dow rose 109.33 points or 0.4 percent to 27,875.62, the Nasdaq edged up 13.67 points or 0.2 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.75 points or 0.2 percent to 3,110.29.



Despite the gains on the day, the major averages all moved lower for the week. The Dow fell by 0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dipped by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.5 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.04 to $57.81 a barrel after sliding $0.81 to $57.77 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,456.30, down $7.30 from the previous session's close of $1,463.60. On Friday, gold closed unchanged.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.93 yen compared to the 108.66 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1010 compared to last Friday's $1.1021.



