Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to update on ongoing progress.

The Company, through its subsidiary Passive Security Scan Inc., recently sold five Passive Portal systems and now has Purchase Orders for over 100 more systems on the books. This allowed the Company to secure enough funding to allow the Subsidiary to begin its production program.

Components to complete the initial Passive Portal Units have been ordered and received in part. Assembly of the units will commence immediately with receipt of all components with assembly and quality control done under the supervision of the Subsidiary's Production Manager, David Corey, in Rexburg Idaho. We expect to deliver the initial order of 5 systems to the buyers within 5-6 weeks from today's date.

Privateer Market Force, Inc. was engaged by the Company for its Nationwide Distribution program and goals. They are currently focused on the 36,000 public and private high schools in the US and presently in discussions with major sponsor corporations to provide rapid nationwide publicity, promotion and support and who also believe in this important goal keeping our children and others safer with the Company's Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector that is radiation free and harmless and especially since students pass through multiple times a day, 180 days per year.

The Company is also negotiation additional funding to enter its Phase Two Production with the plan to acquire and provide the Subsidiary the required equipment and machinery to allow the manufacture of all main Passive Portal components in-house, which will greatly cut costs and shorten delivery times. We expect to deliver the initial order of 5 systems to the buyers within 5-6 weeks from today's date.

"We are pleased and excited to see our Company moving into it's Production Phase," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "Not only does this transaction expedite our desired goal of offering a better level of SAFETY & SECURITY for our Children and our prosperity… but this hopefully will start the process of heightened awareness of this issue with both our Parents and our School boards. That having a security technical feature like this in our educational settings is a doable event and of Paramount Importance. And that now for the first time we'll have a real-world template which we can leverage in our expanding and ongoing sales efforts."

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video:https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

