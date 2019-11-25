Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG) ("the Company"), a bioengineering company that is developing next-generation esophageal implants. CEO of the Company, Jim McGorry, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company's primary product is an esophageal implant called the Cellspan Esophageal Implant, or CEI. He then asked about the Company's recent IND application with the FDA. McGorry explained that this application represents a key milestone for the Company.

"It's that moment that you take all of the pre-clinical data and that clinical data, and really show that there's safety to begin a clinical trial," said McGorry. "We're really happy. It's taken years of work. This is a new-to-the-world product."

When asked why the world needs the Company's product, McGorry explained the gap in current treatments that Biostage's Cellspan Esophageal Implant aims to fill.

"There's a real unmet health need, and that need is really in children and adults that suffer from a congenital abnormality called pediatric esophageal atresia," McGorry said, adding that children born with this condition can remain in hospital intensive care for "weeks and months." Esophageal atresia involves about 1 in 4,000 patients born with a physical gap in their esophagus, such that food can't reach their stomach.

He went on to share the different approach Biostage takes over current treatments, using the patient's cells to bridge this gap.

"We are able to demonstrate now . . . that we can implant a scaffold seeded with the patient's own cells," McGorry explained. "These cells will signal other cells to regenerate that organ and fill the space. So that's why we really feel the driving force -it's all about the kids." He went on to note that after a month, the scaffold itself is removed once the organ has regenerated around it. "As the child grows, so does the regenerated portion," he said.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recently-filed application with the FDA, as well as their next steps.

"We filed at the end of October," McGorry said, explaining that the FDA has one month to respond by the end of November. "It's a combination product of both the device and cells, so we anticipate some questions," he explained, but added that the Company is prepared to manage the upcoming stages of the application. "We're excited for this moment," he said.

McGorry then explained that if the application is approved, the Company will be able to begin clinical trials in partnership with the Mayo Clinic, which has already used the CEI in a patient successfully before. He shared that the trials will begin with testing the implant in adults to ensure that the device is safe prior to its use on children. "If we get the green light with the agency and work through those areas, then we can start treating patients into 2020," he said.

To close the interview, McGorry shared that the Company is remaining focused on its current application with FDA, which if approved will allow them to begin clinical trials. He then expressed his gratitude to listeners and shareholders for continuing to show interest in the Company as they grow.

