

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS) and Viacom Inc. (VIA) announced Monday that their pending merger is currently expected to close after market hours on Wednesday, December 4.



Immediately following the closing, the combined company will be renamed 'ViacomCBS Inc.' and it is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, December 5 under the new ticker symbols 'VIACA' and 'VIAC'.



As part of the listing, ViacomCBS will also become eligible for future inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX