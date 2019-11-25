The "Marketing Operations Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you responsible for tracking marketing performance, but struggling with your technology not connecting? Are you hitting walls with non-joined up thinking across your stakeholder groups? Are you looking to audit or add new effective marketing technology solutions, and you want to make sure you are making the right decision?

If so, this one-day marketing operations training will support your journey to optimize your marketing and data strategy by reinforcing best practices, effective measurement moving you towards a more seamless technology tack that ultimately fuels the entire marketing funnel!

From being a back end operational function, marketing operations is now a dynamic central hub, not only managing the MarTech stack but key in delivering effective and efficient b2b marketing and sales pipeline. With the role of combining 3 core functions People, Process and Technology, Marketing Operation Managers are the new super-stars!

On this course, we will help you with a systematic approach, to gain a comprehensive view on what makes for effective planning and budgeting, where you will be able to know what's working and what's wasting your time and money.

This course is an interactive and practical workshop to help embed practical outcomes. Delegates are encouraged to bring their real-life challenges to the day, which Shane uses to illustrate different solutions suitable for different business structures and cultures.

What you will learn:

Find out if you are making the most of what you've got (people processes and technology), or if there are gaps that need filling in your marketing toolkit.

Unlock the power of speaking the same language understand how to improve communication between different key teams internally from sales, IT, finance to external suppliers

Data: is it good enough? Take away key tips to understand if your marketing data is fit for purpose and practical steps to improve it.

Are you measuring what matters? Understand where to look for the quick wins to improve campaign success and the analytics that boost operational efficiencies

As well as gaining a better understanding of delivering better marketing operation practices, you'll also leave the course armed with a complete set of tools to help you:

Plan and budget for the right marketing technology

Implement streamlined processes for collaborative working

Measure what matters for a holistic view on marketing performance

Repeat the process and feel confident in delivering your marketing strategy

You'll also discover the common pitfalls of marketing operations processes and leave knowing how to avoid making the same mistakes

Learn from award-winning case studies and best practice examples from organizations such as Atos, Deloitte, and TMF group

