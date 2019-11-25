

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence improved for a third straight month in November, as sentiment improved in all branches of activity except business services, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The business confidence index climbed to -3.9 from -4.6 in October. Economists had forecast a modest improvement to -4.1.



Upward revision of demand forecasts and a more favorable assessment of both total orders books and stocks boosted confidence in the manufacturing sector for a second month in a row.



Similarly, an improvement in the assessment of total order books and demand prospects over the next three months strengthened the sentiment in the construction sector.



Morale rose in the trade sector due to better assessment of demand forecasts.



Meanwhile, business activity prospects dimmed for the business services sector and expectations regarding general market demand eased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX