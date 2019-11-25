Notification of changes to Appendix 13 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Parameter Value List The following changes will be made: Change of threshold values for margin concentration scaling -- Market group Swedish Bond: -- Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 1 400 to MSEK 1 300 -- Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 2 400 to MSEK 2 200? The above changes will be implemented on Friday, November 29, 2019. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=747811