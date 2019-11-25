Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Deliver The High-Quality Gaming Accessory Upgrades Gamers Want This Holiday Season

Turtle Beach's Holiday 2019 Line-up Includes the Strongest Assortment of Headsets for Every Gamer, Including the New Standalone Elite Pro 2 Pro Performance Gaming Headset, Plus ROCCAT's Powerful PC Gear to Take Your Gaming Battle Station to the Next Level

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming audio and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) and it's Hamburg, Germany-based PC accessories division, ROCCAT, head into the 2019 holiday season with yet another robust offering of high-quality gaming accessories. The Company's 2019 portfolio is as strong as ever with a variety of new headsets, keyboards, mice and more for gamers on Xbox One, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile gaming devices.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8554552-turtle-beach-roccat-2019-holiday-gaming-accessories/

"Our impressive 2019 line-up includes new and innovative, award-winning gaming headsets and PC accessories designed to help gamers play their best," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Highlights include the colorful and affordable Recon 70 series - successor to our prior best-selling Recon 50 series1, plus our standout Recon Spark headset with its unique white and lavender style, our current best-selling Stealth 6002 and powerful Stealth 700 wireless options for Xbox One and PS4, and a new standalone version of our flagship Elite Pro 2Pro Performance Gaming Headset."

Stark continued: "Additionally, our growing PC accessories business is headlined by our new highly-acclaimed Elite Atlas Aero wireless 3D surround sound PC headset which has been well-reviewed by media and fans alike, and the similarly acclaimed Elite Atlas wired PC gaming headset, plus ROCCAT's latest award-winning Vulcan series mechanical gaming keyboards and Kain series PC gaming mice. We've got one of the strongest full gaming accessory line-ups available, with nearly 50 different products available in stores and online, with great deals in place for this coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday."

Read below for additional details on Turtle Beach and ROCCAT's holiday 2019 gaming accessories line-up:

Elite Atlas Aero - The Ultimate Wireless Headset for PC Gamers & Streamers

"One of 2019's Best Audio Accessories." - Heavy.com

The ultimate high-performance wireless headset for PC gamers and streamers alike, featuring powerful 50mm Nanoclear speakers, a high-sensitivity microphone, 30-hour battery life and Turtle Beach's new Control Studio software with Waves Nx 3D Audio. The Elite Atlas Aero is compatible with Windows 10 and delivers unmatched PC audio performance. Available for a MSRP of $149.95.

Elite Pro 2 (headset only) - Elite Performance, Ultimate Comfort

"A quality piece of hardware…" - Game Informer Issue #307

Now available as a standalone headset, the Elite Pro 2 for Xbox One and PS4 delivers elite esports performance and unmatched comfort on any platform and is ideal for serious gamers, aspiring and pro players. The Elite Pro 2 is built for Xbox One and PS4, and also works great with Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. Available for a MSRP of $129.95.

Elite Atlas - Built for Pros, Built for PC

"The Best $100 Gaming Headset Available." - Windows Central

Bring ultimate esports performance and comfort to every match with Turtle Beach's highly-acclaimed Elite Atlas Pro Performance PC Gaming Headset. The Elite Atlas is built for PC, and also works great with Xbox One & PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Available for a MSRP of $99.95.

Stealth 700 - Premium Wireless Gaming Audio on Xbox One & PS4

"Great Sounding Truly Wireless Xbox One Audio." - Techaeris

The Stealth 700 is the premium wireless gaming headset or Xbox One and PS4 you've been waiting for, with features like Windows Sonic surround sound on Xbox One and DTS 7.1 Surround Sound on PS4, Active Noise-Cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity with app-based settings, and so much more. Available for a MSRP of $149.95.

Stealth 600- The World's Best-Selling Wireless Gaming Headset

"One of the best wireless headsets you can own on PS4 or Xbox One." - Wired

Wireless surround sound on Xbox One and PS4 that doesn't break the bank. The Stealth 600 offers powerfully immersive surround sound, a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic, Superhuman Hearing, unmatched comfort, and a variety of additional features. Available for a MSRP of $99.95.

Recon Spark - A Standout Headset Built to Spark Victory, Built to Win

"One of the best choices for decent sound quality across all platforms." - Player.One

The Recon Spark is a wired multiplatform gaming headset with a standout white and lavender colorway that delivers comfort-driven performance with powerful sound and crystal-clear chat on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Available for a MSRP of $49.95.

Recon 70 - Built for Victory, Now in More Colors

"A great budget headset." - IGN

Built for your next victory on any platform, the Recon 70 gaming headset is compatible with all gaming platforms and features a lightweight and comfortable design, high-quality 40mm over-ear speakers, and a high-sensitivity flip-up mic. Available in a variety of colors for a MSRP of $39.95.

Vulcan Series Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboards - Feel the Impact

"Recommended. A winning gaming keyboard for a multitude of reasons." - TechRadar

Winner of the 2019 iF Design Award for its product category and recently named a "Best Gaming Keyboard" in Wired, the Vulcan 120 AIMO series gaming keyboards are precision gaming tools that let you sense their performance from the first glance and first key stroke. Developed following the renowned principles of German design and engineering, it is the best keyboard ROCCAT has ever built. Available for a MSRP of $159.99.

Kain Series PC Gaming Mice - One Click Ahead

"One of the best gaming mice I've tested in a while." - Trusted Reviews

Born from the vision of creating the best "click" and aimed to deliver maximum precision performance, the Kain series mice feature ROCCAT's innovative Titan Click mechanism making it one of the fastest and most responsive series of PC gaming mice available. Available for a MSRP starting at $49.99 for Kain 100 AIMO, $69.99 for the upgraded 16k DPI Owl-Eye sensor variant Kain 120 AIMO, and $99.99 for the wireless Kain 200 AIMO.

For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com. Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information on Turtle Beach's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org.

1Source: The NPD Group /Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/U.S. & Canada/CY 2018 & Jan-May 2019

2Source: The NPD Group /Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/U.S. & Canada/CY 2018 & Jan-Oct 2019

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and adoption of future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology and products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, changes in the fair value of our outstanding warrants and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663498/Turtle_Beach_Corporation_Logo.jpg