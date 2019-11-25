WANdisco has raised $16.5m by issuing 3m shares at 425p, a 23% premium to Friday's 350p closing price. The issue was supported by existing tech-focused investors including Davis, Global Frontier, Ross Creek and Acacia from the US and Herald from the UK. The company has reaffirmed FY19 revenue guidance of $24m, implying $18m in H2. We see this as a positive indicator that the inflection in financial performance we anticipated in our report On the cusp? is on track.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...