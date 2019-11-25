Calero Introduces Next Generation Portals as Part of Its Industry-leading Mobility Management Solution

Enhancements provide a streamlined, intuitive and responsive user experience, using the latest Single Page Application Architecture for Executives, Employees and IoT

ROCHESTER, New York, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading provider of Technology Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) software, has released its new, next generation mobility portal. The portal leverages the latest UI/UX technology for an intuitive retail shopping experience for customers' employees, along with a new Executive/Manager and IoT Administrator user interface. These enhancements bring a refreshingly modern user experience to the platform with features and functionality designed to enhance overall usability and productivity. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"Enterprises of all sizes understand that mobility is core to improving efficiency through employee productivity and engagement. This is critical to attracting and retaining top talent," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "With our enhanced mobility portal, employees are more empowered than ever with a best-in-class user experience and unparalleled self-service capabilities that help streamline the procurement process, while also providing them with immediate insight into their order status, usage history and the ability to access chat support directly in the application. I am confident that the Calero mobility portal experience is at the forefront of the industry."

In addition to the employee experience, Calero's new Executive View allows managers to easily keep track of their team's mobility estate and monitor their employees' usage and charges, making it easier to detect potential anomalies and take action. For organizations with large IoT or rugged device deployments, the IoT Administrator's portal presents an overview of usage and charges for all connected devices and includes options to view data by vendor, device type and device model. These views give managers and administrators greater visibility and control over their mobile programs, while offering greater transparency into the overall health of the organization's mobile footprint. The portal is also highly flexible and can be configured to meet even the most complex organizational needs.

Calero combines the disciplines of managed mobility services and expense management into a single software platform - for procurement, device logistics, expense and asset management, MDM integration and help desk. Learn more about Calero's innovative and industry leading mobility management solution here.

About Calero

Calero is a leading provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

