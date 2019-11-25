Aircraft Seating Market Size to Reach USD 13.42 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for In-Flight Entertainment to Boost Growth

Key companies covered in the Aircraft Seating Market report are Iacobucci HF Aerospace, Thomson Aero Seating, Zodiac Aerospace, Acro Aircraft Seating, Expliseat, Lufthansa Technik, Embraer Aero Seating Technologies (EAST), Aviointeriors, Collins Aerospace, Expliseat, Geven, among others

PUNE, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Aircraft Seating Market size is set to reach USD 13.42 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period. Increasing air travel worldwide is the key factor driving growth of this market. This rise in demand for air travel is predicated on the rapid growth of the urban middle class. According to the Brookings Institution, by 2030, the urban middle class will comprise close to 5.4 billion people. The International Air Transport Association estimates that by 2035, nearly 7.2 billion people will travel by air, a 100% jump from current levels. Moreover, most of these people are expected to be from Asia-Pacific, particularly India and China.

According to Boeing, in the next 20 years, the demand for aircrafts will go over 39,000 and of these, about 15,000 will be from Asia-Pacific. Therefore, as the number of air travelers grows, airlines will look to make their journeys as comfortable as possible, especially for those travelling by economy class. This will augur well for the market during the forecast period.

According to the new report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Aircraft Seating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), Seat Type (9g and 16g), Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business, and Regional Aircraft), Components (Structures, Foams, Actuators, and Electrical Fittings), End-Use (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2018-2026", the market value stood at USD 7.65 Billion in 2018. The report also contains an exhaustive analysis and detailed evaluation of the various factors, trends, future prospects, and other dynamics that will influence the market and empower businesses to frame strategies in an informed manner in the stipulated period.

Browse complete summary of Aircraft Seating Market report enabled with detail segmentation, top players profile, regional analysis, tables & figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aircraft-seating-market-101680

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Aircraft Seating Market Research Report are:

Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aircraft-seating-market-101680

Acro Aircraft Seating

Aviointeriors

Collins Aerospace

Embraer Aero Seating Technologies (EAST)

Expliseat

Geven

HAECO

Iacobucci HF Aerospace

Innovators

Jamco

Encore

Mirus Aircraft Seating

RECARO Aircraft Seating

Stelia Aerospace

Thomson Aero Seating

Zim Flugsitz

Zodiac Aerospace

Airlines Look to Enhance Economy Class Comfort in a Bid to Boost Sales

Economy and premium economy class travelers are swelling in number and are demanding greater travel comforts. The economy class seats are infamous for having very little leg space as airlines want to accommodate more passengers in this class. Moreover, in-flight entertainment for this class of travelers is virtually absent. As a result, many airlines today are looking to increase comfort levels in economy class by providing more leg space and better entertainment options. For example, Qantas recently installed seats with moveable bases in the economy class of its A380 fleet that can be reclined for a more comfortable sleep. Similarly, Virgin Atlantic redesigned and refitted seats in the premium economy class of its Boeing 747 aircrafts flying out of Glasgow, Manchester, and London that offer seats that are 21 inches wide and have a pitch of up to 38 inches. These developments will give rise to lucrative business opportunities, as per the Aircraft Seating Market report.

Presence of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to Propel the Market in North America

With a revenue generation of USD 2.7 billion in 2017, North America is projected to dominate the Aircraft Seating Market share, mainly because of the presence of a considerable number of high net worth individuals in the region. Their presence is expected to push up the demand for business class travelling. In fact, according to the Aircraft Seating Market trends, business class seating will witness a demand spike in the coming decade in North America. In Asia-Pacific, operational expertise of aircraft OEMs such as Mitsubishi is anticipated to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of New Seating Technologies by Airlines to Spur Competition

Major airlines are increasingly demanding high-quality seating technologies and this is intensifying competition among key players in this market, according to the Aircraft Seating Market forecast. For instance, in May 2019, Etihad selected Acro Aircraft Seating to supply its innovative Series 6 economy class seats which boast an excellent seatback curve, providing passengers immense legroom and knee comfort. Some airlines themselves are coming out with novel ideas. For example, Lufthansa developed slim seats made with mesh fiber for increased legroom for passengers.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-seating-market-101680

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments - Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Value Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Seating Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Class



First Class





Business Class





Premium Economy Class





Economy Class



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Aircraft Type



Commercial





Business Jets





Regional Aircraft



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Components



Structures





Foams





Actuators





Electrical Fittings



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Seat Type



9g Seats





16g Seats



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End-use



OEMs





Aftermarket



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country



North America





Europe





Asia pacific

pacific



South America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!!!

Order 150 Pages Complete Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101680

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Business Jet Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-sized, Large, and Airliner), Point of Sale (OEMs, and Aftermarket), Systems (Aerostructures, Avionics, Propulsion Systems, Aircraft Systems, Cabin Interiors, Landing Gears and others), By End User (Private and Operator), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Superalloys, and Titanium), By Product (Rivets, Screws, Nuts & Bolts and others), By Platform (Fixed-wing aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation Aircraft) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Civil Helicopter and Military Helicopter)), and Regional Forecast, 2015-2026

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Military, Commercial & Civil, and Recreational), By System (Airframe, Payload, Avionics, Propulsion), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), By Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), and Regional Forecast 2015-2026

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035102/Aircraft_Seating_Market.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg