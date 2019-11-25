The Bombay Stock Exchange has said it will start non-competitive bidding facility in state development loans, or SDLs. SDLs are dated securities issued by state governments through normal bidding process similar to the auctions conducted for such securities issued by the central government, where interest is received semi-annually, and principal is repaid at maturity. The central bank conducts auctions for such securities on a weekly basis where 10 percent of the notified amount is allotted for eligible investors under the scheme for non-competitive bidding.

