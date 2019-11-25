The United States of America still has in its sleeve an instrument that might not entirely block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline but suspend it for two or three years. This possibility has existed since August 2017, when the U.S. passed a bill on sanctions against Russia, Iran, and North Korea, which provided for the possibility, but not the obligation, to impose sanctions, including related to the construction of Nord Stream 2. And the fact that the Russians suddenly mentioned the Academician Cherskiy pipe-laying ship also means that officials in Moscow are getting anxious.

