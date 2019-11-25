

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London's transportation regulatory authority has refused to renew Uber's licence to operate in London after repeated safety failures,



Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement that it will not grant Uber London Limited (Uber) a new private hire operator's licence because the taxi app's pattern of failures placed passenger safety and security at risk.



'Safety is our absolute top priority,' according to Helen Chapman, Director of Licensing, Regulation and Charging at TfL.



Uber lost its licence in 2017 but was granted an extension in June 2018.



TfL noted that Uber has made a number of positive changes and improvements to its culture, leadership and systems since then.



However, despite Uber addressing some of the safety issues, TfL said it does not have confidence that similar issues will not recur in the future, which has led it to conclude that 'the company is not fit and proper at this time'.



In September, Uber was granted a two-month licence as further information was required on these issues.



A key issue identified was that a change to Uber's systems allowed unauthorized drivers to upload their photos to other Uber driver accounts.



This allowed them to pick up passengers as though they were the booked driver, which put passenger safety and security at risk.



Such incidents occurred in at least 14,000 trips, says the regulator of taxi and private hire services in London.



All these journeys were uninsured and some passenger journeys took place with unlicensed drivers.



Another unsafe practice noticed was dismissed or suspended drivers creating Uber account and carrying passengers.



TfL expressed concern that Uber's systems seem to have been comparatively easily manipulated.



The regulator has also taken into account other serious breaches, including many insurance-related issues.



After conducting an independent assessment of Uber's ability to prevent such incidents happening again, TfL concluded that it does not have confidence that Uber has a robust system for protecting passenger safety, while managing changes to its app.



Uber's current licence expired on Sunday.



Uber now has 21 days to appeal, during which it can continue to operate.



TfL has made it clear that it will continue to closely scrutinize the private hire operator during this period.



'While we recognize Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured,' said Helen Chapman.



London is one of Uber's top five markets in the world, where about 45000 drivers work for the taxi app.



