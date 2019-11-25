ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Announces Ms. Chelsie Hodge - Appointed to Director of Corporate Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY) (OTCPK:BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing and marketing a real alternative to dairy-based infant nutrition, is pleased to announce that Ms. Chelsie Hodge has joined the company on a consultancy basis as the new Director of Corporate Relations based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ms. Hodge's role will focus on stakeholder and media relations along with assisting the company in building sales and distribution in the North American market.

"We are pleased to add Ms. Hodge to the Else Nutrition Team," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. She added, "Chelsie brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial health food experience, combined with robust experience in public market consulting and corporate/IR communications, that will benefit our stakeholders."

With over a decade of experience in the public markets and the better-for-you food space, Ms. Hodge has held progressive roles at companies such as the plant-based nutrition giant, Vega. She is also the founder of Blender Bites, an innovative plant-based frozen food line which pioneered the smoothie category in Western Canada and now has full National distribution.

"The Else team is on an important mission and I am very excited to be a part of such an innovative and disruptive plant-based brand. The consumption habits of North Americans are rapidly evolving, and I believe Else is on track to be a key player in the sector. I am confident that my network along with my understanding of building a vegan consumer goods product will be of real value to Else shareholders and I am eager to bolster the awareness and progress of the company," stated Ms. Hodge.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com.

For more information, contact:

Chelsie Hodge, Director of Corporate Relations

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: chelsieh@elsenutrition.com

P: (604)360-2977

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)52-447-9931

