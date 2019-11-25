Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 appoints UBS Investment Bank as Financial Advisors

25 November 2019

CYBER1 appoints UBS Investment Bank as Financial Advisors,

to explore listing opportunities in the United States Capital Markets

London United Kingdom - 25 November 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) ("CYBER1" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East announces today its engagement with UBS Investment Bank ("UBS"), to explore strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value.

CYBER1 currently trades on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden, with an additional presence in the United States as a Level 1 Depositary Receipt on the OTCQX Market and the Board is of the view that the current listing is not a true reflection of performance of the business over the past years or a reflection of the value created for its shareholder base.

Following internal stakeholder discussions with key management and the Board of CYBER1, the Company has appointed UBS as their exclusive financial advisor to explore various strategic growth initiatives including Mergers and Acquisitions in Europe and North America.



Nick Viney, CEO of CYBER1, commented: "We are delighted to announce this engagement with UBS to explore the potential strategic alternatives to unlock a number of pre-identified exciting commercial avenues for the Group, expanding our platform and 5500+ customer base into the US market. On the back of the significant growth of the Company in 2019 to date, the North American market is a key area of focus for CYBER1 and we continue to identify an array of strong benefits in this particular region. We have been working closely with our advisory board, and with the support of UBS in recognising the strategic opportunities for expansion in both an organic and acquisition context. We will continue to fulfil our regulatory requirements in our current jurisdictions, which have provided us with significant transparency and accountability to date with our shareholders and the wider cybersecurity market."

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 25.11.2019 at 17:15 CET.

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

