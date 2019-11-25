

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Jet.com, the fresh grocery delivery arm of retail giant Walmart (WMT), announced it will discontinue its fresh grocery delivery service in New York City as it will be closing its Bronx fulfillment center.



The company had started distribution center opened in the fall of last year. Jet has reportedly fired between 200 and 300 employees. The company said it will now focus on selling dry goods and other general merchandise.



'We learned a lot by testing Jet fresh grocery delivery in New York City, and we recognized the important role our stores play in providing an efficient way to offer groceries to customers through pickup and delivery,' a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC in an emailed statement.



'We will focus our grocery pickup and delivery in markets where we have this incredible opportunity,' the person said. 'Jet will continue to offer millions of dry grocery and general merchandise items to customers in major metros like New York City. And, we'll continue to test bold concepts that can offer convenience to customers.'



Walmart bought Jet.com for $3.3 billion in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX