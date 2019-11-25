Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HN5C ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6  Ticker-Symbol: DWNI 
Xetra
25.11.19
17:35 Uhr
35,000 Euro
+0,150
+0,43 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,890
35,050
19:16
34,910
34,990
18:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE35,000+0,43 %