With effect from November 26, 2019, the subscription rights in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 5, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SBB TR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511714 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 185735 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 26, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 19, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SBB BTA B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511722 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 185736 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB