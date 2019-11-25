SpendEdge has been monitoring the global organization and change management consulting market and it is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Technological strides are heralding massive structural changes in the IT and telecom sectors. Such changes are triggering frequent system upgrades. However, such changes entail risks of losing resources and operational downtimes during instances of deviations in the implementations of the changes. These deviations are necessitating the usage of change management consulting services such as the transitional change solutions segment to effectively monitor, audit, plan, and implement the change initiatives. Implementing cloud-based solutions are known to facilitate a cost-effective process of tracking and managing IT updates, maintain an auditable trail to meet compliance requirements and to plan further change initiatives. These factors will have a cumulative effort in driving the demand growth in the organization and change management consulting market.

Accounting for the largest spend share in the organization and change management consulting market, North America exhibits a high potential for change management projects in the coming years. Such projects will support the implementation of cyber-physical systems to comply with the increasingly stringent AS9100 quality standards. North America is closely followed by the European Union and APAC, who hold the second and the third-largest spend share respectively.

Insights into the market pricing trends

Implementation of new change management methodologies is creating a high requirement for re-skilling and training of engineers/consultants in the team. This is creating an additional burden on the operational cost borne by suppliers which will have an inflationary impact on the procurement price.

Increase in technology costs will be driven by the need to have complex datasets to support modern analytics tools, real-time performance monitoring, reporting of the buying organization's change initiative, and deployment of cloud services. Such an expenditure for suppliers will cast a significant impact on the price of procuring in the organization and change management consulting services market.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

In the organization and change management consulting market, one of the highly recommended procurement best practices for buyers is to implement data analytics tools for the spend data stored centrally in a data management system. Such practices coupled with a thorough price benchmarking will leave no scopes for the consultants to inflate prices in the future.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Organization and change management consulting market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the organization and change management consulting market

Regional spend opportunity for organization and change management consulting suppliers

Organization and change management consulting suppliers cost structure

Organization and change management consulting pricing models analysis

Organization and change management consulting procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the organization and change management consulting market

