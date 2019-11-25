Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market trend analysis solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's trend analysis solution helped a fast food company to understand the current market trends and dominant patterns of the fast food market.

Although the fast food industry has been witnessing positive growth over the past few years, growing consumer demand for fast delivery and evolving consumer expectations presents severe challenges for companies operating in the fast food market. To set themselves apart from the crowd, companies in the fast food market will need to keep a close eye on market trends and industry developments. Market trend analysis solution can help companies in the fast food industry to explore profitable market opportunities and gain a leading edge in the market.

The business challenge: The client is a fast food company based out of Austria. The client's inability to identify all the major trends and innovations in the market impacted the company's bottom line. Also, they noted that their competitors have already started employing new technologies and processes to better reach the target customer segments. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market trend analysis solution.

Infiniti's market trend analysis comprised of:

Market research study to evaluate the potential bottlenecks in the fast food market

Market opportunity assessment to identify the latest trends and opportunities in the fast food market

Marketing strategy engagement to devise a sound product promotion plan

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's offerings with respect to their competitors

The business impact of the engagement for the fast food company:

Identified the potential market demand for their products

Identified the common trends in marketing and promotional strategies

Recognized products with the highest market demand in Austria

Exceeded revenue expectation and increased profit margins

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005572/en/

