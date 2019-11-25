Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped a luxury retail brand to devise a robust segmentation strategy and efficiently deliver their product and service offerings to their target customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005583/en/

The hyper-competitive and dynamic nature of the retail industry demands retailers to personalize marketing initiatives and keep pace with the evolving market trends. Personalizing sales and marketing initiatives becomes easier by grouping customers into different segments based on their needs, preferences, behavior, and value. This is where companies realize the real power of leveraging market segmentation analysis.

Want to identify the most profitable customer segments and personalize marketing initiatives for them? Our market segmentation analysis can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a well-known retail brand based out of the United States. They wanted to group customers into various segments based on their value for the brand and identify market segments with the greatest profit potential. By doing so, they wanted to devise targeted marketing initiatives for them and drive maximum sales. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Our market segmentation analysis can help businesses to optimize marketing strategies and reach out to the right set of customers. Contact us to leverage our market segmentation analysis.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis comprised of:

A customer intelligence study to analyze the target customers and understand their changing needs and requirements

A marketing strategy engagement to devise a sound product promotion plan

A competitive intelligence study to analyze competitors' sales and marketing strategies

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts.

The business impact of the engagement for the retail brand:

Tailored product, pricing, and marketing strategies

Offered customized products and services to customers

Attracted new customers and retained valuable ones

Realized huge savings in marketing budget

Enhanced customer experience and increased sales

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Infiniti's Market Segmentation Solution Helps a Leading Luxury Retail Client Increase Sales and Response Rates

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005583/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us