Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on product segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti's product segmentation analysis helped a cosmetic packaging company to leverage demographic parameters to effectively segment target customers and focus their marketing efforts on the most promising customer segments.

With the changing needs and expectations of customers, segmenting customers and developing personalized marketing initiatives have become imperative for companies in the cosmetic packaging market. By efficiently segmenting customers into various groups based on their buying behavior, spending patterns, and value for the brand, organizations can best allocate their marketing budget and yield huge savings.

The business challenge: The client is a cosmetic packaging company based out of the United States. They faced difficulties in reaching out to the right set of audience through their marketing initiatives. They wanted to restructure their marketing strategy and devise effective strategies to improve sales performance. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering product segmentation analysis.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis comprised of:

A customer needs assessment to analyze the target customer segments and identify their changing needs and requirements

A customer satisfaction assessment to identify the satisfaction level of customers regarding the client's products and services

A market opportunity assessment to assess profitable opportunities and identify areas for differentiation

The business impact of the engagement for the cosmetic packaging company:

Developed focused marketing strategies and enhanced the relationship with customers

Identified lucrative opportunities and increased revenues

Focused the marketing efforts on the most promising customer segments

Delivered customized products and services to customers

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Product Segmentation Assists a Cosmetic Packaging Client Profile Their Potential Customers

