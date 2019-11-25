

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has reached a deal to buy luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. (TIF) for $16.2 billion.



LVMH will pay Tiffany shareholders $135 per share in cash, making the deal one of the largest in the history of the luxury industry. Tiffany was founded in 1837 when Charles Lewis Tiffany opened the first store in downtown Manhattan.



LMVH, which generates about $50 billion in annual revenue, already owns luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dom Perignon. Tiffany's acquisition will help LVMH to improve its hold on the bridal and diamond market in the U.S., as the company currently only makes about a quarter of its revenue from the country.



The addition of Tiffany will also transform LVMH's Watches & Jewelry division and complement LVMH's 75 distinguished Houses.



Tiffany has recorded slowdown in sales and is struggling to impress millennials. It has recorded decreasing annual sales and profit since 2015, before a revenue turnaround in 2017. However, LVMH, who already owns Italian jewelry brand Bulgari and watchmakers TAG Heuer and Hublot, could help Tiffany to woo more customers.



Meanwhile, Tiffany has tasted success in China, where other luxury retailers have struggled.



Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, commented: 'We are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Tiffany, a company with an unparalleled heritage and unique position in the global jewelry world, to the LVMH family. We have an immense respect and admiration for Tiffany and intend to develop this jewel with the same dedication and commitment that we have applied to each and every one of our Maisons. We will be proud to have Tiffany sit alongside our iconic brands and look forward to ensuring that Tiffany continues to thrive for centuries to come.'



The transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions.



