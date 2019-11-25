Kiadis Pharma N.V.: Kiadis Pharma to present at the 2019 Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Kiadis Pharma to present at the 2019 Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 25, 2019 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that Kiadis will participate in the 2019 Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Arthur Lahr, the company's chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, December 3rd at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting the "For Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events" tab at https://www.kiadis.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: 2:30 P.M. ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1273957&tp_key=f098fa6bba

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities in the US and across Europe, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at kiadis.com .

